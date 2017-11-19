Missed a spot? You should be worried if you did.

Edmonton drivers washing the winter grime off their vehicles may be overlooking some of the nooks and crannies leading to potential corrosion and rust.

"They want to get in and out of the car washes as fast as they can," says Scott Sinclair, NAIT's department head of transportation.

"Commonly you'll see rust on the bottom of the inside of doors in the springtime because they've been building up all winter."

Watch the video as Sinclair shows Adrienne Pan, host of CBC Edmonton News, where drivers often miss and other tips on washing their vehicles over the winter.