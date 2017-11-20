A fire last week that caused about $3 million in damage in southwest Edmonton, destroying a house under construction and damaging several others, was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue said Monday.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Windermere Drive SW, on the edge of the Windermere neighbourhood, at 2:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, but not before destroying the large wood structure and causing exterior heat damage — melted siding and broken windows — to several neighbouring homes.

At the time, fire officials credited cold, windy weather for helping to stop the fire from spreading to homes upwind of the flames.

The arson is now under investigation by the Edmonton Police Service.