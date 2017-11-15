The cause of a Wednesday morning fire, which destroyed a large house under construction in Edmonton's far southwest, remains under investigation.

Around 2:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the home on Windermere Drive SW on the edge of the Windermere neighbourhood, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Kristi Bland.

The wooden structure was engulfed by flames when the fire crews arrived, five minutes after the call came in, Bland said.

Damage to neighbouring buildings

At least 18 fire trucks responded to the scene, and crews fought to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.

No one was injured in the fire and there was no one living in the home, said Bland.

However, a firefighter suffered a minor injury when he stepped on an exposed construction screw that went through his boot.

He was treated on scene.

"It was quite a large fire," said Bland. "It was contained to one house. However, there was some heat damage to two other houses in the area.

"It was a pretty large house. That's why we were covering all the exposures and making sure it didn't spread anywhere."

Two neighbouring homes, on the northern edge of the property, sustained heat damage, including broken windows and melted siding.

Weather lends a helping hand

The cold, windy weather helped crews fight the fire and prevent further damage to properties that were upwind of the flames, Bland said.

The fire was declared under control just before 5 a.m.

"The way the wind was shifting, it actually helped, so there was no further damage to any houses and they were able to contain it," she said.

Bland added it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews remain on scene dousing hot spots and preparing the scene for fire investigators.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.