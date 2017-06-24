Ten metres from the finish line, Bean Gill stands up from her wheelchair. She grips a walker and completes the 5K with slow, shuffling steps.

​"Having a paralysis is so much more than just walking, but to so many people it's a big goal, right?" Gill said.

"When you can do it, it's amazing ... [it's] a triumphant moment."

Gill launched Edmonton's first annual 5K Walk, Run & Roll at Gold Bar Park. People of all ages and abilities participated in the event Saturday to raise money for a local paralysis recovery centre.

Gill, who is diagnosed with transverse myelitis, lost use of her legs in 2012. An inflammation damaged her spinal cord, leaving Gill paralyzed from the waist down.

Bean Gill (left) co-founded the ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre in Edmonton. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

She started training with Nancy Morrow, an Edmonton kinesiologist who specializes in spinal cord injuries and neurological conditions.

After months of daily workouts, Gill was able to stand again.

"It doesn't come easy, it doesn't come overnight, you have to put a lot of work in and a lot of effort and time, but it is possible," Gill said.

Recovery centre 'a deep passion'

The two women founded ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre in Edmonton three months ago.

Together, they help clients with paralysis work through the physical, mental and emotional challenges of their conditions.

"It's just one of those deep, deep passions you have," Morrow said about her work. "It just pulls you, it draws you."

The centre also offers "a community where people feel safe," Gill said.

"You don't feel judged, you feel support from your peers who are going through the same thing you're going through."

Enea Grande (right) was one of the first clients at the ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre in Edmonton. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Enea Grande was the first client to sign up. He can barely move because of a giant basilar-artery aneurysm that puts pressure on his brain stem.

Two surgeries in 2016 stopped blood flow to the aneurysm, meaning it can't continue to grow.

After a dozen sessions at ReYu, Grande is able to nod and shake his head. He can also give a thumbs up, mouth some words and smile.

"Him being able to communicate with other people, that's huge," said Dana Grande, his wife.

They hope the combination of surgery and physical therapy will reduce pressure on Grande's brain stem, allowing him to move more freely.

'Get your butt in gear'

The couple joined dozens of other clients for Saturday's 5K. Anyone who was able to crossed the finish line on foot.

Money raised through the event will pay for new equipment at the recovery centre.

Gill said she hopes the extra resources will help her and Morrow reach out to more Edmontonians with paralysis.

"Accepting your situation and moving forward is a huge step in anyone's recovery," she said.

"You have two choices. Are you going to let it defeat you? Or are you going to keep living your life? Whether you want it to or not, life is going to keep moving.

"So you're either going to be stuck there or you've got to get your butt in gear and get moving."