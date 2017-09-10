The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in an altercation with police at the Westmount Shopping Centre on Saturday night.

Edmonton police attempted to arrest a 29-year-old man wanted on outstanding warrants in the parking lot near 113th Avenue and Groat Road at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

The man, trying to leave the scene, hit a police vehicle while officers attempted to box the suspect vehicle in.

Shortly after, a confrontation took place between the man and police and the officers fired their weapons, killing the man, the news release said.

Edmonton police were unharmed in the incident. A gun was found on-scene upon further investigation.

The McDonald's parking lot was cordoned off, as were the southbound lanes of Groat Road north of 111th Avenue.

ASIRT, which investigates incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death, has taken the lead in the investigation.