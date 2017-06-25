All people and cats escaped their west Edmonton apartment building after a fire broke out in one of the suites Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters received multiple calls to the building near 154th Avenue and 100th Street. When they arrived just before 4:30 p.m., they saw fire from one of the suites on the second floor.

Crews entered the building immediately to try to contain the blaze. Besides a slight spread to the attic, crews were able to contain the fire to one suite and declared the flames out just before 5 p.m.

One woman was treated on scene but was released after the assessment. A few cats were in some of the suites, but all were OK and would be taken care of, Frank Matovinovic of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Sunday.

Matovinovic said the building would not be habitable for the other residents for at least one day, as they want to ensure it is safe for people to live there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.