Environment Canada is warning air quality in the Edmonton area could reach high-risk levels as smoke from wildfires in B.C. and Saskatchewan continues to drift over the city Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

Air Quality Health Index values as high as nine are possible for a three- to six-hour period in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, according to an air quality statement issued at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday.

"A cold front will move through central Alberta late overnight," according to the statement. "The frontal passage winds will shift, and although the front will be generally dry, it will mix much of the forest fire smoke that has been aloft over the past 24 hours to the surface."

People with chronic breathing difficulties may be especially susceptible to the smoke. Others may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk, the statement said.

Environment Canada is urging those with chronic breathing disorders to remain indoors in a well-ventilated or air-conditioned area, including public places such as libraries, shopping malls and recreation centres.

Residents awakened Wednesday morning to an orange-tinted sun that cast the city in a strange sepia-tone.

'Crud in the air'

"It looks like you're getting attacked on both sides," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said on Wednesday.

"It's fires in B.C. and Saskatchewan and [the smoke] seems to be heading to Edmonton."

The forecast had called for a record-breaking of 30 C. But sunbathers expecting a clear, scorching afternoon were out of luck, said Phillips.

The smoke blocked out the sun.

Red morning sun caused by forest fires! #yegwx pic.twitter.com/ykj0N1Hjzb — @TerryHarris66

"It may be worse in other parts of the province," Phillips said.

"The smoke is certainly coming into southern parts of the province, so I think it's going to rob you of that milestone of 30 degrees," he said.

"Sometimes when you get that crud in the air, the sun doesn't beat down as hot and the temperatures don't rise as they would on a day that is clear and sunny."

While some Edmontonians were lamenting the loss of a hot sunny afternoon, local shutterbugs were entranced by the strange apocalyptic glow.

Amazing Sun ☀️ today in downtown! Are my eyes playing tricks on me? Looks like there is something hiding behind the sun! #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/5xSLL6ZMtv — @NoreenRemtulla

Creepy doomsday sky in #yeg. Time for the superb @WestworldHBO soundtrack by @Djawadi_Ramin: https://t.co/5e4vCFcgvr #yegwx #UAlberta pic.twitter.com/iMrC3gusCh — @barnfeline

Smoke (BC) tinting everything orange in central Alberta today. Also keeping temperatures cooler than expected #abstorm #yegwx pic.twitter.com/x8F2lXYT0y — @PrairieChasers

Okay, who turned on the sepia filter this morning? #yegwx #yeg #abstorm #smoke pic.twitter.com/ZVoK0c7pvC — @rpimi