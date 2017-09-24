Wondering about the issues in your ward? Click on these links to learn more about the part of Edmonton you call home, from Ward 1 in the northwest to Ward 12 in the far southeast.
You'll want to check them out so you're ready to cast your ballot in the Oct. 16 municipal election.
Here are profiles of all 12 city wards:
- New LRT route on agenda for Ward 1 in next council term
- Transit woes and hopes are key issues for Ward 2
- Safe streets a priority for culturally diverse Ward 3
- Ward 4 residents want solutions to growth in city's northeast
- Infill and bike lanes fuel debate in southwest Ward 5
- Addiction, homelessness issues in downtown Ward 6
- Future of Northlands site an issue in northeast Ward 7
- LRT challenges and development on agenda in Ward 8
- Growing pains a reality for residents of southwest Ward 9
- Infill a major concern for voters, candidates in Ward 10
- Biggest issues in southeast Ward 11 linked to Valley Line LRT
- Voters in southeast Ward 12 look to build trust with council