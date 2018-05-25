Man acquitted in attack on VLT winner in west Edmonton

A man accused of assaulting and robbing a man who won big on a VLT machine at an Edmonton bar in August 2010 was acquitted Friday of all charges.

Troy Dustin Cardinal, 35, was on trial for robbery and aggravated assault.

But on Friday, a Court of Queen's Bench judge said she questioned the testimony of the Crown's star witness.

Jerzy Michalak was outside the Silver Martini bar in west Edmonton after winning a significant amount of money on the VLTs, police said

Michalak, then 55, was attacked and robbed and left with a fractured skull and permanent brain damage. He now lives in an assisted-living facility.

Cardinal pleaded not guilty to assault and robbery when the trial began Tuesday.

Cardinal's ex-girlfriend, Lisa Halcrow, testified Tuesday that Cardinal was jealous of Michalak, who bought her a couple of drinks that night. She said she "knew Troy was going to do something to him."

Halcrow testified that when Michalak went outside, she peeked around a corner and saw Cardinal's arm go up toward the victim's head and watched Michalak fall to the ground.

Justice Debra Yungwirth said Friday she found Halcrow's testimony unreliable, according to defence lawyer Angus Boyd.