Canada's oldest municipal golf course teeing up new players

Golf program manager with the City of Edmonton Brett Prosser observing a lesson unfold on the driving range. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) Brett Prosser is in his happy place. He's on the practice green at Victoria Golf Course, putter in hand, surrounded by young athletes keen to learn.

"When the kids are having fun and we're running around giving high fives and just seeing them enjoy the game, it makes my day," said the golf program manager with the City of Edmonton. "It's fantastic."

The 39-year-old said it's not about creating a generation of Arnold Palmers, but about growing the sport.

"There's a lot of different ways we're doing that through junior membership, junior golf camps, and lesson programs," he said.

Kara Prosser, Brody Dorn, Brooke Bemister and Marko Balaban getting into golf. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) In addition to teeing up youngsters, Prosser points to popular couples nights, singles nights and ladies nights at the three city-owned golf facilities as ways they're reaching out to new players.

"You're talking about ... 5.7 million Canadians playing some level of golf, 60 million rounds of golf played annually, with 2,300 golf facilities across the country," said Dan Pino of Golf Canada.

The industry association says Edmonton is a hub for the sport in a province lined up for growth recreationally and economically.

The view from the Victoria Golf Course clubhouse balcony. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) "Golf contributes $2.4 billion toward Alberta gross domestic product, 43,000 jobs, $82 million in property and other taxes," Pino said.

Zach Ewing has been hitting the links since he was nine years old.

"My parents got me golfing when I was young and I kind of fell in love with the game," said Ewing, now 26.

The Edmonton Golf Club was established in 1896 and Victoria Golf Course opened in 1907. (City of Edmonton) Ewing spent his childhood golfing the 18 holes at Edmonton's Victoria Golf Course, which dates back to 1907, making it Canada's oldest municipal course.

"Sometimes it's easy; sometimes it's hard; sometimes I can't putt; sometimes, sometimes I can't drive but sometimes you do everything good, so I like the battle," he said.

Prosser says his latest thrill is schooling his seven-year-old daughter Kara in the ways of the sport.

She's getting a jump on her dad who didn't pick up a club until he was 18.

"When it comes to golf, there's no wrong time to start," he said.