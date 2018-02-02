The LRT cars that will run on the Valley Line will have low floors, top-of-the-line heating and cooling, and electronic displays that provide travel information.

The cars, built by Bombardier in Montreal, have two-by-two seating separated by spacious aisles.

Edmonton transit users are getting a chance to see what the cars look like at Bonnie Doon Mall, where a mock-up is on display until Tuesday.

Mayor Don Iveson said the mock-up will give the public a chance to see what the future of transportation will look like.

The mayor said he and his council colleagues are often asked why the city is spending so much money and disrupting so many lives to expand LRT service all across the city.

"The reason we are doing this is because traffic congestion is only going to get worse, unless we give people alternatives."

Judy Garnier, who lives on Whyte Avenue, said the new transit line will make getting through the city easier, especially with her young daughter.

"It's so much easier than getting the little one in the car seat," Garnier said. "It'll be fantastic for her and the next generation to be able to [travel more easily]."

Garnier said she's particularly looking forward to the cars having low floors for easier access. But most of all, she thinks the easier access to the southeast will be beneficial for the city.

"It'll be super-fantastic to be able to get across the city," she said.

Twenty-six of the cars will be purchased for the line, which is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

A fully accessible mock-up of the new Bombardier LRV will be on display in the east parking lot of Bonnie Doon Mall until Tuesday. The display will be open during the following hours:

Friday, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.