Do you love love? Then this is the round-up for you!

In honour of Valentine's Day, we're collecting Edmontonians' stories of love of all kinds.

Edmonton AM kicked things off this morning, asking listeners how they met their person. As an incentive, the show rewarded the winning entry with a gift certificate to The Marc.

We received so many entries we couldn't share them al l— but here are some of our favourites.

Winning entry: love comes full circle

From Deberah Kearns: My former husband and I met through a folk singing group. Although we are no longer married, we have two amazing sons. He remarried after I left our marriage (I was struggling with mental illness), and together he and his second wife raised our sons to adulthood.

It would be lovely to give them a dinner out as a thank you from me.

Late night decision

From Rick Ward: It was a very cold - 40 C evening 22 years ago, Feb. 3, in Dawson Creek, B.C. I was staying in a motel, working on the new hospital addition. It was 10 p.m. and I was settled in for the night when my longtime friend/co-worker whom I was staying with got a call from a woman (I'll call her Barb) that he had met in Hythe, Alta. She asked him to go for a coffee and wouldn't take no for an answer. He then in turn asked me to join them. This took a lot of convincing as I was almost asleep.

'Getting up that cold evening has been the best decision that I've ever made!' - Rick Ward

I got up and away we went out into the frigid cold night and when we met Barb, she wanted to go to a country bar instead of the coffee shop. This seemed unusual because she didn't drink! After we arrived and sat down, an acquaintance of Barb's walked by and Barb introduced me to this beautiful woman. We danced and when I looked into her eyes I told her that she was very pretty. We left the country bar and went for coffee at Boston Pizza until 3 in the morning. We fell in love, we married and have travelled the world together. Getting up that cold evening has been the best decision that I've ever made!

'Something adventurous'

From Amy MacKinnon: My boyfriend and I met in a backcountry skills course through the U of A. I had separated from my husband about a year before the course and needed to do something adventurous, so I signed up for this course, which involved spending a week mountaineering in the mountains in a tent after being flown in. We were really trapped! We were the only two in our late thirties in a group of undergrads. We hit it off right away, but were both dating other people. A couple months after we got home our previous relationships ended and we got together. We naturally got together and are still together many months later. We are definitely each other's person and we love our story that we met on a glacier.

Cut the deck

From John Mercer: My wife and I first met at the students union of Mount Allison University where a friend and I were playing cards. Two lovely young ladies chatted with us and we all agreed to meet the following evening. The taller of the two ladies was quite striking and my friend and I both professed an interest in her so we cut a deck of cards and I lost. The following evening I did my best to honor this arrangement even though the ladies had decided that we might pair up according to height (I was quite a bit taller than my friend). Nonetheless I ended up spending time with my second choice young lady and the rest is history - love, marriage and now we are approaching our 46th wedding anniversary.

The Empire Strikes Back

From Sarah Lori: My husband and I met on Plenty of Fish 10 years ago this May. In my profile, I said the perfect first date was to watch The Empire Strikes Back — because if the date sucks, you have a good movie and if the date is good, well, you've already seen the movie and can chat.

'If the date sucks, you have a good movie and if the date is good, well, you've already seen the movie.' - Sarah Lori

We've been together through tours of Afghanistan, three teaching overseas jobs and a move to Edmonton where we live with our toddler.

Marriage is not easy — not for anyone — but our key to happiness is to talk to each other and plaster me with chocolate.

We met in handcuffs

From Kathy Fiebich: We met in handcuffs. We were living in dorms at university and I was returning a pair of handcuffs to my friend's roommate. When I dropped them off I said, 'Careful not to use them until your roommate gets back as he has the key.' He confidently replied, 'I could get out of them no problem,' as he attached one side of the handcuffs to his wrist. I reached for the second side to attach it to a chair so he would be stuck. He outfoxed me and simultaneously attached the second side to my wrist! Although it took a bit of time ... he did manage to get them off. Before I left I introduced myself and the rest they say is history. Ten years of marriage later.

I choo choo choose you

From Brad Rose: I was working at a museum, he was a volunteer driving the steam engine. My first interaction with him was at a special event where I was very busy. He walked into the room I was working with my back turned to him. Between us was a table filled with the volunteer lunch. He asks, 'So where is the volunteer lunch?' I being annoyed and busy give an eye roll pointed behind me and said, 'Right in front of you,' and carried on with my work.

Part of my job that day was to ensure the volunteers were happy. Later that day I was walking across the grounds and was surprised to hear the whistle on the steam engine go. I looked across the field to see him waving at me. I rushed over to him to see what he needed. He said, 'A driver.' With some resistance, he finally convinced me to jump up and steer the engine for him. Several hours later, I was still hiding from my bosses on the engine. Five years later we married at the same place and drove the same steam engine around.

Brady Rose sent in this before and after picture of her love story on rails. On the left, the day she met the man who was (unbeknownst to her) to be her husband. On the right, her wedding day. (Brady Rose)

Want to share your love story?

It doesn't need to be about romantic love — we are accepting all types of love stories.