The main event at UFC 215 in Edmonton has been scratched because of a viral illness to third-ranked flyweight contender Ray Borg on the eve of Saturday's card.

The UFC medical team was unable to clear Borg ahead of his fight against 125-pound champion Demetrious Johnson. Johnson was looking to break the UFC record of most consecutive title defences with his 11th against Borg on Sept. 9.

The Rogers Place card will now be headlined by women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the fight can now request a full refund due, the UFC said in a statement on Friday.

MMA writer Mike Bohn said despite the Johnson-Borg cancellation, Edmonton still has a solid fight card with 11 fights still set to go on Saturday.

"[There's] obviously extreme disappointment that we lost a main event," Bohn told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM Friday. "Regardless of this unfortunate breaking news over the past few hours, it should still be a really fun event."

'A lot of people say fight cards in Alberta are cursed'

Saturday's event will be the first UFC event in Alberta since 2012, when Calgary held UFC 149. Many in the mixed-martial-arts community deemed UFC 149 as one of the worst events in its company's history due to nine high-profile fighters dropping out of the event due to injury.

Bohn said the fight cancellation in Edmonton is reminiscent of issues encountered at Calgary's event.

"A lot of people say fight cards in Alberta are cursed," he said. "I don't know if it truly is a curse or if it's dumb luck or what it is, but it's not ideal for Canadian fight fans."

But Bohn said fighters dropping out is a reality of the sport, and that regardless of any cancellations, Canadian fight fans are just looking to watch a great card.

"I think Canadian fight fans, they really show up every time," he said.

The flyweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis has been moved to the main card with the fight between Canadian lightweight Mitch Clarke and Alex White kicking off the televised preliminaries.

UFC 215 kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place.