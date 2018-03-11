2 pedestrians killed in early morning crash west of Edmonton

Two people are dead after an early-morning crash on a highway west of Edmonton, RCMP said in a press release Sunday.

The pair was walking on Highway 16A at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the release. Stony Plain RCMP are calling the incident a "collision" between an SUV and the pedestrians.

Sgt. John Spaans said the people were walking on the road itself, not the shoulder of the highway.

The driver was treated with minor injuries, Spaans told CBC News.

Police are investigating and haven't released the identities of the two people killed, nor the driver of the vehicle.