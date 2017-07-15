As if it's not hard enough to tell them apart, twins Calum and Romar Goodrunning often pull pranks on their teachers, swapping shoes and shirts behind their backs.

"These two play pranks all the time," their mother, Carla Goodrunning, said Saturday. "They would run around and... pretend to be each other."

The boys, 10, do everything together — play hockey and basketball, and sit through violin lessons at recess. The only thing that separates them is the nine minutes between when they were born.

Calum and Romar are just two of the 30 or so pairs of twins that paraded down Whyte Avenue Saturday morning for Edmonton's second annual Twins and Triplets Plus Festival.

Twins Calum, left and Romar, right, keep hydrated during the Edmonton Twins and Triplets festival on Saturday, July 15. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

The festival began with a march along Whyte Avenue to the sound of bagpipes, and turned down 84th street to an area full of bouncy castles and games for the whole family. After the parade, prizes for the Crown Twins were given out.

Flora Trebi-Ollennu said she started the festival in Edmonton last year, influenced by the large street parades for twins in Ghana.

She said she figured Edmonton's twins — including a set of her own — should be celebrating their unique culture.

"Twins are the greatest expression of our culture," she said. "There's no better way to celebrate people."

This year's Edmonton festival included a Canada 150 theme, with a special focus on reconciliation and Canadian history.

Twins are celebrated around the world, with the largest festival taking place each year in Twinsburg, Ohio. The largest festival in Canada takes place in Montreal.

'A cause for us to celebrate'

According to Multiple Births Canada, the rate of multiple births has increased dramatically in the last twenty years — from 2.2 percent in 1995 to 3.2 percent in 2008.

The organization believes it has increased because of in vitro fertilization and improved standards of healthcare.

However, mothers carrying more than one fetus are deemed 'high risk' pregnancies — Multiple Births Canada says they are more susceptible to miscarriage, pregnancy-related high blood pressure, and pre-term labour, among other side effects.

Trebi-Ollenu said that although healthcare has improved in many areas of the world, it's still important to celebrate the rarity of twins.

"Because of this technology, more are still around," she said. "It's a cause for us to celebrate."