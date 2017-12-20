A few years ago, Brittany Coxe lost her job due to a medical condition. She was trying to get back onto her feet and into the workforce, but found it was becoming increasingly difficult.

"The longer I went without work, the harder it was to find it," Coxe told CBC's Radio Active Friday.

A friend suggested she go to the Edmonton Food Bank. When she walked through the door, she was welcomed, greeted with a smile.

"They were really nice, really understanding, no judgment," she said.

Now, Coxe is a face many people see when they walk into the food bank. She initially worked in an internship-type role for the food bank and was later hired on once that ended.

"I absolutely love it there," she said. "I've never had a job this good in my life."

She said her job is important because people are often afraid to seek help at the food bank. "I think a lot of people are really leery about going," Coxe said. "A lot of people don't like to ask for help."

But many people still do, especially during the holidays. And while CBC's Turkey Drive raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the food bank each year, Coxe said usage picks up during that time too.

"It's going out just as fast as it's coming in," Coxe said. "We need money and we need food to keep us going."

Broken Arrow gives back

Most of Levi Michaud's time is split between running her local tattoo shop and raising her two kids as a single mom. Michaud has put in a lot of effort to make Broken Arrow Tattoo a viable business.

A look inside Broken Arrow Tattoo's shop, located on 12242 94 St. NW. (Broken Arrow Tattoo/Supplied)

Now in a position to give back, Michaud and co-owner Jazann Stoykov are donating $10 for every hour a customer is under the needle to the Edmonton Food Bank.

But Michaud hadn't always been in a position to give back. "I've had to use [the food bank] a few times. Money has been hard," Michaud told CBC's Radio Active Wednesday.

The times Michaud needed the food bank, they came through. "It was really nice. I could reach out and Edmonton could help me," she said.

"Now, we want to give back."

The tattoo fundraiser is in its second year — and, as someone who has been on both sides of the situation, Michaud knows how important raising money for the food bank is during the holiday season.

"I know what it's like to be struggling at Christmas time and wanting to give presents to your kids and have food on the table," she said.

Stoykov said though small businesses may not be able to contribute as much as larger ones, every little bit helps. "Any amount of money, any amount of food makes a difference," Stoykov said.

"We're all essentially one big family," Michaud added. "It's good to help out your brothers and sisters.

"It's the right thing to do."

CBC Edmonton's Turkey Drive is in its 22nd year and is hoping to raise $500,000 for Edmonton's Food Bank in 2017. Find out how to contribute here.