In a year where many more Edmontonians are turning to the Edmonton Food Bank to put food on the table, CBC Edmonton's 21st annual Turkey Drive raised more than $650,000, far surpassing the goal of $500,000.

The goal was reached midway through Edmonton AM's Turkey Drive Spectacular show Thursday morning, broadcast live from La Cité Francophone.

A cheer went up among the crowd gathered at La Cité Francophone when host Mark Connolly announced the goal had been surpassed hours ahead of schedule.

Edmonton AM celebrates Turkey Drive Spectacular1:13

Edmonton AM nearly doubled their funds raised from last year, raising more than $40,000 (and that's without a single $10,000 donation to get their name tattooed on Garrette McGowan!)

Fundraising continued throughout the day, including the final push on CBC's Radio Active, and by 6:30 p.m. $655,878 had been raised — with more donations slowly rolling in.

CBC Edmonton managing editor Gary Cunliffe said he recognizes the significance of surpassing the goal. "The past year has been difficult for many in Edmonton and Northern Alberta," he said. "Not only have we met, but we have more than exceeded our goal for the CBC Turkey Drive.

"If that is not the true spirit of the people who live here, I don't know what is."

Enbridge took home the 2016 Turkey Spirit Award for the second straight year, donating $50,000. Ecole Holyrood School took home the Junior Turkey Spirit Award for the impressive ninth straight year, donating $37,850 to the Food Bank.

The drive officially ended at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, but people can still donate online until Jan. 11.