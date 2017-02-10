A new report from Edmonton's transit advisory board will make recommendations next week on how to improve the system for all riders.

The report will be presented to the city's community and public services committee on Monday.

One of its main suggestions is to adopt a code of conduct for riders and transit operators.

The city currently has a bylaw that lays out guidelines for passengers. But the report says transit users aren't aware of it. The report also says the current code does not mention accessibility, priority seating or ramps.

There is no code of conduct in place for ETS drivers. Drivers would have to sign the proposed code as part of the terms of their employment.

The draft code of conduct will ask riders to show respect for other users and staff, avoid blocking exit doors, keep bags and backpacks off seats and keep music and conversations at low volumes.

These new rules would be posted on buses, trains and in transit centres.

Customer service training

Trevor Prentice takes the LRT from Southgate every day to downtown and is also the person behind the Twitter account @LRTdelays.

He said a code of conduct for riders and drivers makes sense, but he'd like to see customer service training for drivers.

The report recommends improved training for drivers with customer service as one of its main components.

Prentice said that's particularly important when things go wrong or service is delayed.

"Are there consistent procedures for what drivers should tell the public?" he asked.

Prentice said ETS currently handles LRT delays with automatic announcements.

"They don't really say anything other than, 'We're going to be delayed,' " he said. "Well, thank you, we already knew that because we've been sitting here for 10 minutes."

The suggested training would tell drivers to put service over schedule and provide explanations for delays or disruptions.

Other suggestions in the report include incorporating ETS fare into major sporting events and other special events. Right now, only game tickets for the Edmonton Eskimos can also be used as a transit ticket on game day.

The report must be approved by city council before it goes into effect.