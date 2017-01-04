Edmonton transit riders will shell out a few more dollars for rides starting in February.

As part of city council's approved three-year budget cycle, Edmonton Transit fares will increase by an average of three per cent.

The adult 10-ride pass will increase by 75 cents, while the monthly pass will go up by $2.75, bringing it to $94.25.

Unexpired passes purchased before the increase will still be valid.

The $3.25 cash fare, the Assured Income for Severely Handicapped (AISH) monthly transit pass, and the U-Pass for eligible post-secondary students will not be increased.

The City of Calgary also increased transit prices on Jan. 1. In that city, a monthly transit pass will now cost $103.

Passes for Edmonton transit can be purchased online, at the ETS customer service office in City Hall and sales outlets throughout the city.

Edmonton Transit estimates more than 87 million transit trips were taken in 2016.