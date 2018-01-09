It will cost more to ride the bus or LRT next month when a budgeted increase kicks in for many Edmonton Transit fares.

Fares for adult, post-secondary, youth and seniors' monthly passes and tickets will increase by about three per cent, the City of Edmonton said in a news release on Tuesday.

Books of 10 adult tickets will increase from $24.75 to $26.25. Adult monthly passes will increase from $94.25 to $97. Seniors' annual passes will increase to $136.50 from $132.50.

This chart shows how ETS tickets and passes will change as of Feb. 1. (City of Edmonton)

Cash fares will not increase from the current $3.25. Prices for Ride Transit subsidized monthly transit passes, Route 747 monthly transit passes and the U-Pass for eligible post-secondary students also won't change.

February passes purchased in January will cost more, but ETS tickets purchased before Feb. 1 will remain valid.

Starting Feb. 1, there will be a fare adjustment for cash or ticket payment to ride Route 747 between Century Park Station and Edmonton International Airport. Fares can be paid with four ETS transit tickets or $10 cash to or from Century Park Station.

People who want to travel from the airport to Century Park on Route 747 and then transfer to another bus or LRT will have the option of an integrated $10 fee.

Customers with a valid ETS transfer or bus pass will pay $7.50 or three ETS transit tickets to ride the Route 747 bus.

The city said the Route 747 rate increase is the first adjustment since 2012, and brings Edmonton's fees in line with airport transportation in other Canadian cities.