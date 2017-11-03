Some days, Chevi Rabbit says she feels like "this crazy person running around the province talking about gender issues and racism and hate."

But when Avenue Edmonton magazine called two months ago to tell her she had been selected for the magazine's annual Top 40 Under 40 list, Rabbit said she felt empowered.

She is the first transgender person named to the list, which has in previous years featured notable Edmontonians such as Don Iveson.

"It's a huge compliment and I think it just shows how progressive we are," Rabbit told CBC News Friday.

"I had to keep it a secret for two months and I'm really bad at keeping a secret," she added. "I was really excited."

The 32-year-old diversity advocate from Ponoka, Alta., launched her campaign against hate in 2012, after three men beat her in a parking lot while yelling homophobic slurs.

Every year since, Rabbit has organized a rally called Hate to Hope in Edmonton to combat all forms of hate.

Chevi Rabbit (right) in Edmonton for the Avenue Top 40 Under 40 announcement. (Chevi Rabbit)

On Oct. 30, she gathered with 39 other award-winners in Edmonton to celebrate her achievement.

"I sometimes feel it's falling on deaf ears but this just reinforced that the work that I've been doing isn't falling on deaf ears. It's actually being heard and it's reaching a lot of people," she said.

She hopes her success will empower other people to feel comfortable with their identity, Rabbit said.

"I thought it would help give them hope that they too can go after their dreams, help people and get the respect and dignity that they deserve."