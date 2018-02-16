Ellerslie Road has been closed in both directions between Parsons Road and Gateway Boulevard due to a train derailment, Edmonton police said Friday afternoon.

"As we enter the Friday afternoon commute, motorists are asked to avoid the area, as it may remain closed for some time," police spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in a media advisory issued after 3 p.m.

Photographs from the scene taken at around 2:40 p.m. show several overturned freight cars.

Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson Andy Cummings said the derailment happened at 2:30 p.m. and involved a southbound CP grain train.

"There were no injuries, no dangerous goods involved, and no public safety issues," Cummings said in a statement to CBC News.

"CP takes this incident very seriously. We immediately dispatched personnel and equipment to the site to begin the process of cleaning up the derailed cars. Our focus will be on safety as we begin this work."

A train derailed close to South Edmonton Common disrupting traffic on the Friday drive home. (Art Rahan)

A section of Ellerslie Road has been closed after a train derailment Friday in south Edmonton. (Averill Ross)