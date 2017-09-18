After Edmonton was described by Lonely Planet as a frigidly cold stopover city, Vikki Wiercinski decided to draft a new tour guide for Alberta's capital.

The Edmonton-based artist and graphic designer is asking Edmontonians to submit their favourite local destinations and hidden gems.

She will turn those suggestions into an insider's map of the city, which will allow visitors get an idea of what the "real Edmonton" has to offer.

The tourist map is designed as a response to a negative Lonely Planet review which described Edmonton as "modern, spread out and frigidly cold" with a lifeless downtown for the "moneyed and the down-and-out."

'They missed the boat'

People who know Edmonton best recognize that the disparaging review was off the mark, Wiercinski said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"They missed the boat or they didn't have enough page space. I'm not really sure what happened there," said Wiercinski. "But the important part is that there are a lot of good things going on in Edmonton.

"And there is a reason why darn near a million of us call this place home, so I thought it would be really interesting to showcase that, instead of just grumbling about it."

Wiercinski has set up an online forum for people to provide their submissions. She'll be collecting feedback until October when she'll start working on compiling the recommendations.

The guide will include everything from landmarks to walking trails to restaurants: "Offbeat or mainstream, secret stairways at WEM, parkades with incredible views or your favourite secret north-end doughnut shop."

'Hundreds of things to do'

There will be an online and a print version of the guide, which Wiercinski hopes hotels and other hosts will share widely with their guests.

The map will be published in November, she said.

Wiercinski has received more than 100 submissions to date. Some of the winners, she said, include the High Level Bridge Streetcar, the neon sign museum, Plaza Bowling and canoeing on the North Saskatchewan River.

"I'm looking at hundreds and hundreds of things to do in Edmonton."

"I'm actually really happy to read this list … it reinforces that there is a lot more to us than what Lonely Planet said."

Listen to Radio Active with host Portia Clark, weekday afternoons at CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM in Edmonton. Follow the the show on Twitter @CBCRadioActive