Family members have identified a toddler found dead in north Edmonton on Friday as Anthony Joseph Raine.

The 20-month-old toddler was found near a church in the area of 155th Avenue and Castledowns Road.

Police said the remains of the child were left Tuesday, three days prior to the discovery.

Edmonton police have identified and arrested a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in connection with the death.

Charges are pending against the pair, but sources told CBC News that at 7 p.m. Sunday, they were in transit to the Justice of the Peace.

Sources said it's possible the two have been charged but have not yet seen a Justice of the Peace.

A GoFundMe page for the mother of Raine has been set up.

Family said the fundraising page is to help provide a better service for the boy.