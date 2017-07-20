In July 1986, heavy rainfall upstream of Edmonton caused the North Saskatchewan river to swell to 12 metres higher than normal.

For many people, the precariously high waters were a mere curiosity, but to hundreds of homeowners in the river valley neighbourhoods of Riverdale, Rossdale and Cloverdale, the flood was a nightmare.

A cyclist looks at the flooded North Saskatchewan River. (CBC)

A section of 87th Street became a canal. Boats were more useful than cars.

Many homes had flooded basements, but others were in an even more serious danger.

Some residents removed the doors of their homes in the hopes that allowing water to flow through would keep the structure from being swept away.

Two adventurers couldn't resist using a canoe to explore the neighbourhood. (CBC)

The city ordered all power and gas in the area to be turned off. Temporary shelter was provided for people whose homes had become uninhabitable.

Mayor Laurence Decore declared the situation a provincial disaster and asked the provincial government to provide monetary assistance.