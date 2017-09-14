Looking for things to do this weekend in and around Edmonton? We've got you covered.

High-flying adventure including BMX, skateboard, scooters and more takes over Hawrelak Park for the FISE Extreme Sport Festival all weekend.

Edmonton's 118th Avenue comes alive with art, music and culture until Sunday for the annual Kaleido Family Arts Festival.

Powwow dancers and drummers will be part of the Kaleido festival. (Ian Jackson/Government of Alberta)

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's new chief conductor Alexander Prior is making his debut in a number of concerts at the Winspear Centre this weekend.

Alexander Prior officially picks up the baton as the chief conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra this weekend. (Edmonton Symphony Orchestra)

The River Valley Alliance is launching RiverFest in the North Saskatchewan River Valley this weekend with events from Devon to Fort Saskatchewan from Friday to Sunday.

Friends of Folding Origami Festival is keen to share its art with you on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on at the Reuse Centre.

Hosted by the Western Canadian Music Alliance, BreakOut West features concerts and talks until Sunday at various venues.

The hot tub and swim spa show will be bubbling over at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Hitting the stage over at the Citadel Theatre is a production of Shakespeare in Love. You can catch it until Oct. 8.

The Citadel Theatre opening its season with a stage adaptation the Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in Love. (Citadel Theatre)

More than 40 metal artists from across Western Canada are taking part in a show and sale Saturday and Sunday at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin.

Fashion, beauty and design take the runway at the ATB Financial Arts Barn as part of Western Canada Fashion Week with events on until Sept. 22.

You can escape the city for the Gateway to the Stars. Stargaze with interpreters on Fridays from now until Oct. 13 at the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve at Astotin Lake Beach at Elk Island National Park.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV. If you'd like to let us know about an event send us an email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca