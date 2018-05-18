Skip to Main Content
A pipeline love-in, and expectations from new election commissioner

Notifications

The Ledge

A pipeline love-in, and expectations from new election commissioner

From a commerce love-in to a finger wagging from a former B.C. premier — a panoply of jockeying kept the pipeline story pumping and hopes alive for those wanting to build,or kill, the Trans Mountain, expansion project.

Election commissioner Lorne Gibson vows to work scrupulously to be impartial in his new role

Kim Trynacity · CBC News ·
The Ledge is CBC's podcast about Alberta politics. (CBC)

From a commerce love-in to a finger wagging from a former B.C. premier —  a panoply of jockeying kept the pipeline story pumping and hopes alive for those wanting to build,or kill, the Trans Mountain, expansion project.

In episode #17 of The Ledge podcast, CBC Edmonton's provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity explores the sometimes bizarre analogies used to justify the so called turn-off-the-taps bill, and has a detailed conversation with Alberta's first election commissioner.

Lorne Gibson left Alberta after his contract as chief electoral officer wasn't renewed by an Alberta PC-dominated legislative committee in 2009.

At the time, Gibson released two critical reports about Alberta's election process and made more than 100 recommendations.

"I swore my oath with the clerk of the assembly, and I'm ready to go," said Gibson.

Now Gibson returns to Alberta in a more powerful role as elections commissioner, with a commitment to enforce new stiffer regulations under the Election Act to help root out "dark money" in election campaigns.



 

About the Author

Kim Trynacity

Kim Trynacity is an award-winning journalist and CBC Alberta's provincial affairs reporter. You can reach Kim by email at kim.trynacity@cbc.ca or on Twitter @ledgewatcher

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us