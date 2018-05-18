A pipeline love-in, and expectations from new election commissioner

From a commerce love-in to a finger wagging from a former B.C. premier — a panoply of jockeying kept the pipeline story pumping and hopes alive for those wanting to build,or kill, the Trans Mountain, expansion project.

In episode #17 of The Ledge podcast, CBC Edmonton's provincial affairs reporter Kim Trynacity explores the sometimes bizarre analogies used to justify the so called turn-off-the-taps bill, and has a detailed conversation with Alberta's first election commissioner.

Lorne Gibson left Alberta after his contract as chief electoral officer wasn't renewed by an Alberta PC-dominated legislative committee in 2009.

At the time, Gibson released two critical reports about Alberta's election process and made more than 100 recommendations.

"I swore my oath with the clerk of the assembly, and I'm ready to go," said Gibson.

Now Gibson returns to Alberta in a more powerful role as elections commissioner, with a commitment to enforce new stiffer regulations under the Election Act to help root out "dark money" in election campaigns.





