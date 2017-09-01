Watching Hurricane Harvey ravage her home state, Kelly Talbot felt helpless.

But reaction of people across the continent to the disaster inspired Talbot to start her own relief campaign.

"Last night before going to bed I was reading articles and crying," said Talbot, who is married to Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot.

"You can't get away from it. I'm just so amazed at how the whole world is coming together to help them. This is what we need right now."

An Operation Edmonton Helps Houston donation box sits in Little Brick Cafe & General Store. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Talbot is originally from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Her sister's in-laws were forced to evacuate the Houston area.

As of Friday, close to 45 people had died in the aftermath of the hurricane.

People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Families are losing mothers," Talbot said tearing up. "Being a mom that's a huge thing for me. They're not going to have their family and have no idea why."

Talbot started tweeting about relief efforts to help Texans a few days ago. It snowballed as Edmonton businesses began taking in donation boxes.

Hey everyone!! We have TWO new locations!!Thanks to the @EdmontonOilers Community Foundation for getting involved too! #EdmontonHelpsHouston pic.twitter.com/8Evf8GGnoC — @kellytrain

Talbot is calling the effort Operation Edmonton Helps Houston.

She is looking primarily for hygienic products such as soap, toothbrushes, and baby wipes, which many evacuees are without after their homes were flooded.

Edmonton Helps Houston donation items list attached below! #edmontonhelpinghouston #HurricaineHarvey #yegtoiah pic.twitter.com/ifXteVvza0 — @kellytrain

"People have been so great trying to help. They're tweeting it, putting it on social media and websites. It's been overwhelming but amazing."

The 11 businesses will be collecting donations until Sept. 7. Talbot's goal is to fill a semi-tractor trailer with emergency supplies.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates 450,000 victims will be seeking disaster assistance.

