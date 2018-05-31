Judges rules Edmonton man can be extradited to U.S. to face terrorism-related charges

A judge has granted an extradition order for an Edmonton man who faces terrorism charges in the United States for allegedly providing financial support to family members who joined ISIS.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 33, swore and yelled in the direction of Crown prosecutors on Thursday as he was escorted from the courtroom.

"I find that the evidence as a whole, including the Western Union money transfers, could be used by a properly instructed jury to conclude that the mental element of the offence has been proven," Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Little said in delivering his ruling.

"I am satisfied that the test for committal under Section 29 [of the Criminal Code] is met. I therefore order his committal into custody to await surrender."

The extradition order must be approved by the federal justice minister. Abdullahi will be given the chance to make submissions and would then have 30 days to appeal before being turned over to U.S. authorities.

Abdullahi is accused of financing ISIS recruits, including three of his cousins from Edmonton.

U.S. authorities allege that Abdullahi robbed an Edmonton jewelry store in 2014 to help fund ISIS supporters.

​Federal Crown prosecutors representing the U.S. government argued on Thursday that Abdullahi used an email account to communicate covertly with co-conspirators in Syria and North America through draft emails intended to help co-ordinate travel and financing for ISIS recruits.

In one message, Crown prosecutor Stacey Dej argued, Abdullahi admitted he was having trouble pawning $20,000 worth of stolen jewelry intended for their network of ISIS recruits.

Dej said fingerprint analysis identified Abdullahi's palm print found on the display counter at the jewelry store, and said a cousin identified him in surveillance video.

The prosecutor highlighted three wire transfers to the United States allegedly sent by Abdullahi to facilitate travel of ISIS recruits.

Four of those recruits died in Syria in 2014. All four were Abdullahi's cousins, including three young men from Edmonton.

Prosecutors say the emails showed Abdullahi also planned to travel with them, and warned another U.S. cousin traveling to Syria that many people were looking for them in Turkey.

The prosecution cited two witnesses they said could corroborate the email communication plan and identify who was sending the messages: a cousin identified in court as John Doe, and the wife of one recruit.

Abdullahi's defence lawyer questioned both the reliability of the evidence and the witnesses.

Akram Attia argued the record of the case was "deliberately vague," making if difficult for the defence to respond.

He noted that none of the actual emails were included as evidence in the case of record, and argued there was no way to

prove when the emails were written and who had written them.

"This is double hearsay," he told court. "I know of no case where that would be allowed in this country. I don't think it would be allowed in the U.S. either."