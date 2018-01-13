A teen driver is in critical condition after he was ejected from a speeding vehicle during a two-vehicle collision in north Edmonton early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of 132nd Avenue and 97th Street at about 1 a.m., the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.

A Mitsubishi Outlander was stopped in the southbound lane of 97th Street at 132nd Avenue when it was hit from behind by a Honda Pilot travelling south. The Mitsubishi was pushed into the middle of the intersection, police said.

The Honda veered over the west curb of 97th Street, onto the sidewalk, into a cement light standard, an advertisement trailer sign and a fire hydrant before it finally came to a stop against another light standard. At some point, the 18-year-old male driver was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a light pole, a sign and a fire hydrant before coming to a stop. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The driver of the Pilot is in hospital in critical condition. Two female passengers in the Pilot, aged 16 and 17, were not seriously injured and were released from hospital shortly after the collision.

Police said the male driver of the Mitsubishi and a female passenger were not taken to hospital, but treated at the scene for minor injuries.

All lanes from 130th Avenue to 135th Avenue were closed to traffic for several hours Saturday morning as police investigated. They have since reopened.

"Investigators have determined that speed was a major factor in the collision," Sgt. James McLeod of the Major Collision Investigation Unit said in a statement.

"Alcohol has been ruled out but it is yet to be determined if drugs are a factor in this incident."

Police said charges are pending against the driver of the Pilot.