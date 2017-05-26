A teacher at an Edmonton Catholic junior high school has been charged with child pornography offences after a six-month investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team.

Marc Daigle, 26, was arrested on Wednesday with the assistance of Edmonton police, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release Friday.

He teaches at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School, 3643 115th Ave.

The school's website says Daigle teaches music, jazz band, physical education and honour band.

Daigle is also a private music teacher, ALERT said.

He is charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography. A search warrant was conducted at his Edmonton home where a number of computer and electronic devices were seized, ALERT said.

The investigation began in December 2016 with a referral from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about a social media user uploading child pornography.

Daigle was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including not to hold employment at a location where it is reasonable to believe children under the age of 16 may be present. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

ICE is encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact police. Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.