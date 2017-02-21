Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman after her body was found in a vehicle in northeast Edmonton on Monday.

Edmonton police say they arrived at a rural property near 258 Avenue and Meridian Street at about 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a nearby resident.

When they arrived at the property, they found the body of a woman believed to be in her late 30s inside a vehicle.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.