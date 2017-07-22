Edmonton police are looking to speak with a man in connection to a suspicious death on Friday in west Edmonton.

James Joel Dunham, 40, was found dead in an apartment building near 153rd Street and 101st Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Edmonton police are looking to speak with Kendall Desjarlais. (Supplied)

Police have released few details about the death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

On Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service issued a media release asking for the public's help finding Kendall Desjarlais, 32. Desjarlais is considered a person of interest.

Police are looking for information on his activities at the time of Dunham's death, and any information on where he might currently be. The public is asked not to approach Desjarlais, but to call police instead.