Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in the city's northeast, after at least one man was stabbed Thursday morning.

A 29-year-old man died and a 40-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called at around 4 a.m. to a three-story apartment building at 144th Avenue and 72nd Street. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, police said.

A neighbour in the building told CBC News that a couple lives in the first-floor apartment where the investigation is centred.

Tanya Pollock called 911 when she heard screaming between 3:30 and 4 a.m. She said the couple had company and were partying with loud music, which she said often happened.

Pollock said at least one child lives in the suite.

Children's toys and a stroller were strewed across on the lawn in front of the ground-floor suite, which remains cordoned off by police tape.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.