Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in city's northeast

Homicide detectives are investigating a man's death early Sunday morning after an altercation in northeast Edmonton.

Police say they were called to a weapons complaint just after 3:30 a.m. near 145th Avenue and 91st Street. Residents reported hearing gunshots near the Evansdale Community Hall, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

When police arrived, officers learned that an injured man had been rushed to a medical centre by family members. He later died of his injuries.

Police are calling the death suspicious and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Edmonton police.