The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south Edmonton.

Officers responded to a call from a home near 73rd Avenue and 77th Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday. They discovered the body of a 45-year-old man inside.

The man died early Christmas morning and his death is being treated as suspicious, police say.

The EPS Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.