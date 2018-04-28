New
Police investigate suspicious death of man found on west Edmonton street
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found lying injured on an Edmonton street early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a disturbance call near 84th Avenue and 219th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in medical distress, police said in a news release.
EMS treated the man and took him to hospital, where he later died.
Homicide detectives have a male suspect in custody for questioning.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.