Police investigate suspicious death of man found on west Edmonton street

A man died after he was found injured in the Rosenthal neighbourhood in west Edmonton. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found lying injured on an Edmonton street early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance call near 84th Avenue and 219th Street at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man in medical distress, police said in a news release.

EMS treated the man and took him to hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives have a male suspect in custody for questioning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

