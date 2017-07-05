Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found injured at a northeast Edmonton apartment building Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a disturbance at an apartment building at 119A Avenue and 34th Street just after 5 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a woman in a ground floor apartment suite with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before taking her to hospital, where she died.

Eight police vehicles could be seen surrounding the apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Investigators are speaking to several witnesses, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Some residents in the apartment building said police are often called to the cluster of apartment buildings at that address.

"Lately there's been a lot of police. Seems like every other day," said Mary Mcgowan, 80, who lives in a ground-floor suite near to the one where the disturbance occurred.

"I have my curtains closed at night and often you see lights and when you look out they [police] are there," said Mcgowan.

"It's disturbing to know it's right on your doorstep."

"I feel really unsafe to know that it's so close," said Mary Mcgowan. "It makes you feel nervous and unsafe." (CBC)

Mcgowan has lived in the building four years. She recalled a homicide in the same building in 2016.

"It took me a long time to get over it, again, it was next door," she said.

Wednesday's suspicious death worries her. "It's so close. It makes you feel nervous and unsafe."

UPDATE: #EPS investigating a suspicious death after a disturbance call at an apt bldg - 118ave & 34st. Police remain on scene.#CBC #yeg — @CarolAmadeoCBC