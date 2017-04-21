Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a toddler found near 155th Avenue and Castledowns Road in north Edmonton.

The death is suspicious and the EPS homicide section is investigating.

The young boy was found by a passerby near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Several Edmonton police vehicles had the area cordoned off Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening, the Edmonton police forensics unit was at the scene and police had a tent over the body.

Police released images of the child's shoes and clothing Friday night with the hope that someone might recognize an item from the images.

Anyone who recognizes the clothing or who has information about the death or identity of the child is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.

Edmonton police will be speaking to the media at 10:00 p.m. to provide more information.

More to come.