Grade 4 students from Edmonton's Our Lady of the Prairies elementary school were given a lesson in time travel on Friday.

During a show-and-tell session, the students got to hear about the challenges some of the seniors faced when they were younger.

The history lesson from residents of the Touchmark at Wedgewood retirement community included some valuable lessons from the past, along with the type of 'I used to walk 15 miles in the snow, barefoot, uphill' kind of tales many of us have heard from seniors.

The seniors set up stations with props including everything from spinning wheels and wash boards to old toys and rotary phones.

Teachers, students and seniors agreed the hands-on history lesson was far better than what you find in a textbook.