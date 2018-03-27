Edmonton student digs WWI trench in mom's vegetable garden for school project

Dylan Ferris was looking for inspiration for a writing assignment in his Grade 10 social studies class.

He ended up digging a trench in his mother's garden patch in order to experience a night in the harsh conditions of the First World War.

"I slept," Ferris said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active, "although by the vegetable garden there is one of those sensor lights so it kept going off every time I moved.

"I didn't do a proper night in the trench … I want to do [it again] Wednesday night because I want it to be authentic. I'll turn off the sensor light this time."

He wanted to live in his trench for 24 hours, but the weather and his mother put the kibosh on that idea. (CBC) The Victoria School student intended on Sunday to spend a full 24 hours inside in the trench clad in a replica military uniform, helmet and gas mask borrowed from the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Museum.

But the mucky spring weather, and his mother changed his plans.

"I'm borrowing the uniform and it's very heavy wool and if you want to clean it — it's really heavy wool — and my mother really didn't want to dry clean it," Ferris said.

"So I went to bed at midnight once the ground was finally frozen and got up at 6, spending most of the night in there."

Inspired by his three years in air cadets, Ferris decided to focus his writing assignment on his passion for military history, coming up with a few ideas.

Learning Morse code wasn't enough of a challenge, he decided, and his mother put the kibosh other military-related proposals, which may have or may not have involved heavy artillery.

He settled on a trench.

Right off the bat, my mom said no. -Dylan Ferris

"Right off the bat, my mom said no. But I eventually convinced her because some of my other suggestions weren't as safe," Ferris said.

"Let's just say she would need to collect on the fire insurance policy."

Conscripting help from family, he started digging the trench using a shovel and spade, but eventually turned to a diesel heater to thaw out the frozen ground.

Encircled with sandbags, the trench is about six feet long and few feet deep and lined with tarps and planks to keep out the worst of the chill.

During his first night in the trench, Ferris wrote letters and got his friend to stimulate a bombardment by throwing mud at him.

He also read excerpts from the diary of a soldier who served 100 years ago.

Ferris is sure he'll earn an A on the assignment and gave himself a passing grade for recreating the harsh realities of the battlefield.

"I did half-decent in getting as close to it as possible, but I don't want to call the military, 'Hey sir, can you bombard my position with mortars?'

"I don't want to ask the army that. Probably not a good idea."

Ferris promised his mother he'll fix the muddy mess in the family backyard after a second night in the mud.

"All the dirt is around the trench so I'm just going to try and nudge that back in there," Ferris said.