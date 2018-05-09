2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of woman at Strathearn Heights complex

Ahamdo Bubba Mbaye, 41, has been charged in the death of his estranged partner in southeast Edmonton Monday.

Mbaye also faces a charge of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, a knife, according to court documents.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 disturbance call at 8725 96th Ave. in the Strathearn neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they found Bigue Ndao, 33, dead inside a suite in the building, which is part of the Strathearn Heights apartment complex.

Mbaye and Ndao have two children, but have been estranged for several years, police said.

Kelsey Sylvester, who also lives in the complex, told CBC News Wednesday she's still shaken by the attack.

"I feel terrible for the mom and the children especially," she told CBC Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, Sylvester said she heard a woman screaming in French and ran outside to find out what was happening.

Neighbours who were already outside told her not to go toward the unit where the yelling was coming from.

Sylvester said they told her, "Don't go over there, she's being stabbed."

Sylvester brought one of the neighbours inside her suite and called 911.

Police took only a few minutes to locate a suspect, she said.

Sylvester did not know the family, who had moved into the complex last fall, but the woman was friendly and would say hello to neighbours, she said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of Bigue Ndao,33, in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon. (CBC) "They had their own family over a lot," she said.

A letter was sent home with students from a neighbourhood school, indicating the death of a mother connected to the school.

It stated community resources are available to those who may need them.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.