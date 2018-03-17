Edmonton man charged with second-degree murder in Strathcona stabbing death

Edmonton police have arrested a man they suspect to be involved in the stabbing death of a 39-year-old man.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday morning without incident, police said. He is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and possession of an offensive weapon.

The arrest comes after Marlon Nunez was found dead on March 11 in an apartment building in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

Police were called to the apartment complex near 107th Street and 83rd Avenue around 5:10 p.m. after receiving a call from a family member.

Autopsy results confirmed Nunez died of stab wounds.

This is Edmonton's fourth homicide of 2018.