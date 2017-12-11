A mosaic project honouring Canada's Indigenous past is a permanent reminder for students at an Edmonton school of the importance of Treaty 6, said the mosaic's creator.

Students and parents at St. Rose Catholic Junior High School helped visual arts educator Theodora Harasymiw complete the project in three and a half weeks.

The mosaic means a lot to the Indigenous students in the west Edmonton school, said principal Barton Leibel.

"We have very few indigenous students in the school ... but to those five students, this project has meant the world to them," he said.

