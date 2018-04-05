Longer winter could mean 'spring blues,' Edmonton psychologist says

As Edmontonians wait a little longer for spring, the "winter blues" might linger a bit longer.

But an Edmonton psychologist says seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can be triggered in any season.

Farrel Greenspan said the "spring blues" is the same type of depression that can come and go with the seasons.

Greenspan said the winter version of the seasonal disorder often results in people overeating, oversleeping, having no energy and putting on weight.

But in the spring or summer version, people aren't eating or sleeping enough and can feel more anxious or agitated than normal.

Greenspan said Edmonton's lingering cold weather, which may stretch on into late April, could increase the risk of a spring seasonal affective disorder.

"When we have a longer winter, we jump into summer quicker without a transition period," Greenspan told CBC's Edmonton AM Thursday. "Whenever we go through a faster, rapid change, we're under more stress and we change our structure and routine more, which is going to have a bigger impact on our mental health."

He said researchers are split on the cause of SAD. Some think it might be the body not producing enough serotonin, while others say it may be changing habits with the seasons changing.

But Greenspan said someone who has SAD would only experience it in a particular season, but the disorder can be a gateway for developing more serious or chronic forms of depression.

He said developing a routine and ways to reduce anxiety can help prevent seasonal affective disorder from recurring.

"It is a great buffer against developing more chronic or more serious types of mental health disorders," he said.