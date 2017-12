A suspect is in custody after an armed man barricaded himself inside a south Edmonton LRT station early Tuesday morning.

At about 12:15 a.m., a man was taken into custody after police patrol officers saw a man wielding what appeared to be an "edged weapon" inside the Southgate Transit Centre, said police in a statement.

The suspect barricaded himself in the transit centre elevators, but surrendered to police a short time later, police said.

No one was injured. said police.