Soldiers from Edmonton are on the ground in Williams Lake, helping out as resources wear thin in the ongoing battle against wildfires burning throughout British Columbia.

Fires continue to rage to the north and west of the small city of about 10,000 people, which was evacuated about a week ago.

The RCMP are manning checkpoints around the clock and requested the army's assistance, said Maj. David Amundsen.

"Having us arrive has taken a lot of that pressure off them," said Amundsen, who's been in Williams Lake since Wednesday when it was shrouded in smoke.

"It was extremely thick. It smelled like campfire and it was hazy like fog."

'It's potentially dangerous'

In the rain over the weekend, about 225 soldiers from Edmonton joined RCMP officers at the various checkpoints to warn people, still looking to pass through the area, about the risks.

"We're telling them that they're entering an evacuated area and that it's potentially dangerous to go forward and that certain services aren't available," Amundsen said.

If travellers persist, then it's up to the RCMP to step in, he added.

Members of the Immediate Response Unit man a vehicle control point alongside the RCMP near 150 Mile House on Saturday. (Master Cpl. Malcolm Byers/Wainwright Garrison Imaging)

Amundsen said it's unclear when the evacuation order will be lifted and when the soldiers will be leaving.

"We're staying as long as we need to in order to help out the RCMP," Amundsen said.

"We're there to help and relieve pressure wherever we can."

To Amundsen's knowledge, no further resources from Edmonton are being sent to Williams Lake.