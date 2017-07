About 225 Edmonton-based soldiers are on their way to British Columbia to help with the wildfires.

The soldiers, mainly from the 3rd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force West, will help the RCMP guard roadblocks, help evacuate people and deliver essential aid.

"The most important thing 3rd Canadian Division/Joint Task Force West troops can be asked to do is assist Canadians in their time of need," said Brig.-Gen. Trevor Cadieu.

The soldiers join about 150 soldiers already in British Columbia.