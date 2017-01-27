An Edmonton soccer coach has been charged for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.

Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw, 43, was arrested Wednesday by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit, with help from Edmonton police.

Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw is facing two child-sex charges. (LinkedIn)

ICE investigators say they had been engaged in online conversations with a man since December 2016.

Police say their suspect was engaged in sexually explicit online conversations. During those conversations, the man thought he was meeting a woman and her 11-year-old daughter to arrange sex, but he was in fact talking online with an ICE investigator.

Vander Leeuw ​is charged with making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child and making child pornography. He remains in custody and is expected to apply for bail on Friday.

Police say Vander Leeuw is involved in coaching youth soccer in Edmonton.

"ICE has no information to suggest he offended on any children but are encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police," ALERT — Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams — said in a news release.