Up to 15 centimetres of wet, heavy snow could throw a wrench into Friday morning's rush hour in Edmonton, Environment Canada says in a snowfall warning.

A low-pressure system tracking into Alberta is expected to bring snow starting Thursday afternoon and continuing overnight and through the day of Friday. Total accumulation of between 10 and 15 cm is anticipated.

"There is still much uncertainty as to how much snow will fall over the Capital region, but the snow is very likely to make the morning commute difficult," Environment Canada said in a warning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park issued at 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The snow will be heavy and wet, which could cause damage to tree branches and localized power outages."

In eastern and central Alberta, strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h could cause localized blowing snow and drifting snow in exposed areas, Environment Canada said.

Similar warnings cover a wide swath of the province, from Peace River to Coronation.

Heavy snowfalls in 2018 have prompted three seasonal parking bans in Edmonton — one each in January, February and March.